In a strategic move, Israel announced its decision to double the population on the Golan Heights, an area of significant geopolitical tension with neighboring Syria. The announcement came amidst continued security threats despite recent rebel advancements in Syria.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized the necessity of strengthening the Golan amidst ongoing security concerns. Though the international community largely views the area as occupied territory, Netanyahu remains firm about maintaining Israeli control.

While Syria's new leadership expresses a preference for diplomatic solutions, tensions remain high. Recent Israeli actions, aimed at thwarting terrorist threats, are viewed with distrust by several Arab states, highlighting the region's complex dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)