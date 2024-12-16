Mystery Drones Baffle New York and New Jersey: Calls for Action Intensify

Mysterious drones buzzing over New York and New Jersey have prompted urgent calls for action from elected officials. Rep. Jim Himes expressed frustration on Fox News, stressing that uncertainty about these flights is not acceptable.

National security officials claim there's no sign of foreign interference, but the inability to identify the drone operators or stop the sudden swarms has led leaders from both political parties to demand more advanced technology and expanded powers.

Senator Chuck Schumer is advocating for the deployment of advanced drone-tracking technology by the Department of Homeland Security in New York and New Jersey. Meanwhile, state and local authorities await further federal support in their investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)