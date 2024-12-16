Thailand Hosts Crucial ASEAN Dialogues on Myanmar's Future

Thailand has announced it will host significant regional meetings this week to address Myanmar's ongoing crisis, with representatives from the junta expected to attend one session.

The first meeting on Thursday will involve informal discussions about border security and transnational crime, with representatives from neighboring countries like China, India, Bangladesh, Laos, and Thailand itself.

A second meeting on Friday will see foreign ministers from ASEAN countries gather to discuss Myanmar's situation, honing in on the 'Five Point Consensus' peace plan, which remains largely unfulfilled after its introduction post-coup in 2021.

