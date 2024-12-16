Left Menu

Thailand Hosts Crucial ASEAN Dialogues on Myanmar's Future

Thailand is set to host two regional meetings focusing on Myanmar's situation, engaging representatives from bordering nations and ASEAN. The discussions aim to address border security and the stalemate in the region following the 2021 military coup, striving for peace under ASEAN's guidance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 16-12-2024 10:18 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 09:59 IST
Thailand Hosts Crucial ASEAN Dialogues on Myanmar's Future
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thailand has announced it will host significant regional meetings this week to address Myanmar's ongoing crisis, with representatives from the junta expected to attend one session.

The first meeting on Thursday will involve informal discussions about border security and transnational crime, with representatives from neighboring countries like China, India, Bangladesh, Laos, and Thailand itself.

A second meeting on Friday will see foreign ministers from ASEAN countries gather to discuss Myanmar's situation, honing in on the 'Five Point Consensus' peace plan, which remains largely unfulfilled after its introduction post-coup in 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024