Tragic Loss: Thunderbolt Commando's Untimely Demise

A 36-year-old Kerala policeman, part of the Thunderbolt commando team, was found dead by suicide in Malappuram. He allegedly shot himself, reportedly due to denied leave. The body was moved for post-mortem and the death is under investigation.

In a tragic incident, a 36-year-old policeman in Kerala's Malappuram district allegedly took his own life by shooting himself. The unfortunate event has raised questions, currently under investigation by local authorities.

Vineeth, who served as a Thunderbolt commando engaged in anti-Maoist operations, was a native of Wayanad. His death occurred in his quarters' bathroom, leaving the community in shock.

Sources suggest Vineeth was upset over not receiving leave despite repeated requests, although this remains unconfirmed. The policeman's body has been sent for post-mortem examination, as law enforcement continues to seek clarity on the incident's circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

