FBI Informant's Phony Biden Scheme Unraveled

Former FBI informant Alexander Smirnov is set to plead guilty to charges related to a fabricated bribery scheme involving President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. This case has been central to a Republican-led impeachment inquiry. Smirnov has admitted to lying about the allegations and facing tax evasion charges.

Updated: 16-12-2024 11:12 IST
Alexander Smirnov, a former FBI informant, is scheduled to plead guilty on Monday to fabricating a bribery scheme implicating President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. This tale became a focal point for the Republican impeachment inquiry in Congress.

According to court documents, Smirnov intends to admit to a felony charge related to the bogus story, alongside a separate tax evasion charge for hiding millions in income. Smirnov has been incarcerated since February following his claim that Ukrainian energy firm Burisma paid $5 million to both President Biden and Hunter around 2015.

While Smirnov's allegations fueled Republican investigations, federal probes determined no evidence of corruption by Joe Biden, highlighting the informant's routine business interactions with Burisma since 2017. Smirnov also falsely asserted Russian involvement, claiming Hunter Biden was being surveilled in Ukraine.

