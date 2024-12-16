Tailor Tag Leads Odisha Police to Solve Gruesome Murder Mystery
A tailor's tag on blood-stained clothes led Odisha Police to solve a murder mystery, arresting three suspects. A woman's body was found by a river in Cuttack, and the case was cracked linking the tailor tag to a Surat shop. The murder stemmed from marital disputes.
- Country:
- India
The Odisha Police have cracked a perplexing murder case involving a 35-year-old woman, thanks to a tailor's tag on a blood-stained shirt and trousers found near the crime scene, an official reported.
On December 13, authorities discovered the unidentified woman's body by the Kathjodi river in Cuttack. With no immediate leads, the identification challenge loomed until investigators focused on a 'New Star Tailors' tag on the garments. Despite examining local tailors, the tag's origin was traced to Surat, Gujarat, connecting it to a man named 'Babu', or Jaganath Duhuri.
Babu, apprehended en route back to Surat, revealed involvement alongside his brother Balaram and cousin Hapi Duhuri. Balaram, the deceased's husband, harbored suspicions of infidelity, sparking the murder. All accused have been detained, as per the police statement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- Cuttack
- murder
- tailor tag
- crime
- Surat
- police
- Jaganath Duhuri
- marital dispute
- Kathjodi river
ALSO READ
Trump Nominates Kash Patel for FBI Director Amid Pledge to Combat Crime
Seven Maoists Killed in Telangana Police Encounter
Seven Maoists killed in exchange of fire with police in Mulugu district of Telangana: Police.
Delhi Police Bust International Charas Trafficking Ring
Delhi Police Intensifies Crackdown on Drugs Ahead of New Year Festivities