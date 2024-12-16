Left Menu

Tailor Tag Leads Odisha Police to Solve Gruesome Murder Mystery

A tailor's tag on blood-stained clothes led Odisha Police to solve a murder mystery, arresting three suspects. A woman's body was found by a river in Cuttack, and the case was cracked linking the tailor tag to a Surat shop. The murder stemmed from marital disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuttack | Updated: 16-12-2024 11:29 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 11:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha Police have cracked a perplexing murder case involving a 35-year-old woman, thanks to a tailor's tag on a blood-stained shirt and trousers found near the crime scene, an official reported.

On December 13, authorities discovered the unidentified woman's body by the Kathjodi river in Cuttack. With no immediate leads, the identification challenge loomed until investigators focused on a 'New Star Tailors' tag on the garments. Despite examining local tailors, the tag's origin was traced to Surat, Gujarat, connecting it to a man named 'Babu', or Jaganath Duhuri.

Babu, apprehended en route back to Surat, revealed involvement alongside his brother Balaram and cousin Hapi Duhuri. Balaram, the deceased's husband, harbored suspicions of infidelity, sparking the murder. All accused have been detained, as per the police statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

