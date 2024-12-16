Surge in Labor Registrations on e-Shram Portal

In a significant development, over 30 crore laborers have registered on the e-Shram portal over the past three years, according to information shared by the government in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Union Minister Pankaj Chaudhary, while responding to supplementary queries during the Question Hour, noted that registration figures have jumped from 15.84 crore in 2014-15 to a remarkable 29 crore in 2023-24. This growth reflects the increasing acceptance and utilization of the e-Shram platform.

Meanwhile, Speaker Om Birla called for brevity in the session, urging members and ministers to shorten both their questions and answers, enabling more comprehensive coverage of the 20 scheduled queries. Birla commended new MPs for their insightful questions, emphasizing the importance of their contributions.

