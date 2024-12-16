Supreme Court Advocates Rehabilitative Approach to Drug Abuse
The Supreme Court has called for a shift from demonizing to rehabilitating young individuals affected by substance abuse. Highlighting the link between drug profits and terrorism, the court stresses the need for open discussions to address the issue and foster social stability.
The Supreme Court raised concerns about the growing issue of illicit drug trade and substance abuse, emphasizing the need for rehabilitation over stigmatization.
Justices BV Nagarathna and N Kotiswar Singh advocated for open discussions on drug abuse, noting the profits fuel terrorism and contribute to societal instability.
The Court highlighted academic pressure, family disturbances, and emotional escapism among adolescents as contributors, urging a rehabilitative approach to transform affected individuals into constructive citizens.
