Supreme Court Advocates Rehabilitative Approach to Drug Abuse

The Supreme Court raised concerns about the growing issue of illicit drug trade and substance abuse, emphasizing the need for rehabilitation over stigmatization.

Justices BV Nagarathna and N Kotiswar Singh advocated for open discussions on drug abuse, noting the profits fuel terrorism and contribute to societal instability.

The Court highlighted academic pressure, family disturbances, and emotional escapism among adolescents as contributors, urging a rehabilitative approach to transform affected individuals into constructive citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)