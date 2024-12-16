Left Menu

Pakistan's Dual Battle: Combating Terror Financing Amid Rising Attacks

The US State Department commends Pakistan for progress in countering terrorist financing, citing the updated National Risk Assessment. However, a sharp increase in terrorist attacks in 2023 underlines significant security challenges. Experts highlight the dual challenge Pakistan faces despite its improved international standing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 16-12-2024 12:12 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 12:12 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan has been recognized by a US State Department report for its significant strides in combating terrorist financing and regional extremist networks. However, the report also underscores rising security challenges, marked by a surge in terrorist attacks in 2023.

The Dawn newspaper details that Pakistan completed an updated National Risk Assessment (NRA) on money laundering and terrorist financing this year, analyzing 87 terrorist organizations and identifying key funding sources like donations and extortion. Despite these efforts, 41 active groups continue to exploit financial vulnerabilities.

While international commendation highlights Pakistan's removal from the FATF Grey List in October 2022, domestic security remains a concern as the rate of terrorist attacks rises, targeting both civilians and security forces. The complex security landscape poses ongoing challenges for the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

