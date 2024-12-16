Bangladesh on Path to Elections Amidst Political Reforms
Elections in Bangladesh might take place by the end of 2025, contingent upon the implementation of electoral reforms. Interim government leader Muhammad Yunus, alongside military support, stresses the importance of political consensus for timely democratic restoration following ex-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
Bangladesh may see national elections by 2025, as interim leader Muhammad Yunus emphasizes the need for electoral reforms. Speaking on the nation's independence anniversary, Yunus cited political consensus as crucial for timely implementation.
His remarks follow a significant political transition caused by the resignation of ex-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, after mass protests. The role of the military, led by General Waker-uz-Zaman, proved instrumental in this shift, as their non-support facilitated Hasina's exit.
While Yunus aims for electoral reforms and consensus, opposition parties including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party are pushing for urgent elections, seeking an expedited return to democracy.
