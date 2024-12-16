Maharashtra Assembly Faces Crucial Discussions Amid Rising Tensions

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced readiness for a comprehensive discussion in the state legislative assembly regarding the recent incidents of violence in Parbhani and the murder of a sarpanch in Beed.

Addressing the Lower House on the inaugural day of the winter session, Fadnavis termed these incidents as serious matters that occurred following the BJP-led Mahayuti's accession to power.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence in opposition collaboration to ensure such events are not repeated, emphasizing the government's commitment to upholding constitutional values while highlighting the introduction of new ministers in his cabinet.

(With inputs from agencies.)