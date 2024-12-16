Maharashtra Assembly Faces Crucial Discussions Amid Rising Tensions
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis is set to discuss recent violent incidents in Parbhani and Beed in the state assembly. The incidents have sparked serious concerns about law and order, with multiple arrests made. Fadnavis assures cooperation to prevent future occurrences and introduces newly sworn-in cabinet members.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced readiness for a comprehensive discussion in the state legislative assembly regarding the recent incidents of violence in Parbhani and the murder of a sarpanch in Beed.
Addressing the Lower House on the inaugural day of the winter session, Fadnavis termed these incidents as serious matters that occurred following the BJP-led Mahayuti's accession to power.
The Chief Minister expressed confidence in opposition collaboration to ensure such events are not repeated, emphasizing the government's commitment to upholding constitutional values while highlighting the introduction of new ministers in his cabinet.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Parbhani
- Beed
- violence
- Fadnavis
- assembly
- law and order
- government
- discussion
- cabinet
ALSO READ
Have been raising law and order issues, hoping for action from Centre: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on liquid thrown at him during rally.
AAP will have no alliance for Assembly polls in Delhi: Party convener Arvind Kejriwal.
Kejriwal Slams BJP Over Law and Order Amid Election Heat
BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' Gears Up for Delhi Assembly Polls
Kejriwal Challenges Centre Over Delhi's Law and Order