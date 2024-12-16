From Death Row to Home: Veloso's Repatriation Story

In a significant development, Indonesia is set to repatriate Mary Jane Veloso, a Filipino national, to her home country on Wednesday. Veloso was sentenced to death in 2010 for trafficking heroin but received a reprieve in 2015 after a plea from the Philippine government.

Veloso, a former domestic helper, had been detained in Indonesia for 14 years. Her case garnered wide attention, with the late former President Benigno Aquino appealing for clemency, and boxer Manny Pacquiao advocating against her execution. She will now complete her sentence in the Philippines.

The Indonesian government facilitated this repatriation similarly to prior transfers of prisoners, emphasizing reciprocity. Other countries, including France and Britain, have also made or are anticipated to make transfer requests for their citizens on death row in Indonesia.

(With inputs from agencies.)