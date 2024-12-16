Left Menu

From Death Row to Home: Veloso's Repatriation Story

Mary Jane Veloso, a Filipino woman sentenced to death for drug trafficking in Indonesia, will be repatriated to her home country. The move follows a reprieve from execution in 2015 and Indonesia's recent decision to allow her to serve the remainder of her sentence in the Philippines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 14:30 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 14:30 IST
From Death Row to Home: Veloso's Repatriation Story

In a significant development, Indonesia is set to repatriate Mary Jane Veloso, a Filipino national, to her home country on Wednesday. Veloso was sentenced to death in 2010 for trafficking heroin but received a reprieve in 2015 after a plea from the Philippine government.

Veloso, a former domestic helper, had been detained in Indonesia for 14 years. Her case garnered wide attention, with the late former President Benigno Aquino appealing for clemency, and boxer Manny Pacquiao advocating against her execution. She will now complete her sentence in the Philippines.

The Indonesian government facilitated this repatriation similarly to prior transfers of prisoners, emphasizing reciprocity. Other countries, including France and Britain, have also made or are anticipated to make transfer requests for their citizens on death row in Indonesia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024