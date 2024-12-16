Tragic Land Dispute: Family Members Killed Over Construction Feud

Three family members were reportedly murdered on Sunday night in Kakinada district over a construction-related land dispute, according to local police authorities.

District Superintendent of Police Vikrant Patil confirmed that K Prakash Rao, K Chandra Rao, and K Yesu Babu were slain, and four other individuals sustained injuries in the attack.

The altercation reportedly involved 15 assailants and stemmed from accusations of land encroachment, as well as fear of losing dominance in the village. Police are searching for the suspects, and a murder case has been filed for investigation.

