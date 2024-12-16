Left Menu

Tragic Land Dispute: Family Members Killed Over Construction Feud

In Kakinada district, three family members were allegedly killed due to a construction site land dispute. Several others were injured during the attack by around 15 assailants. The violence was sparked by accusations of encroachment. Authorities are searching for the attackers, and security has been increased in the village.

Three family members were reportedly murdered on Sunday night in Kakinada district over a construction-related land dispute, according to local police authorities.

District Superintendent of Police Vikrant Patil confirmed that K Prakash Rao, K Chandra Rao, and K Yesu Babu were slain, and four other individuals sustained injuries in the attack.

The altercation reportedly involved 15 assailants and stemmed from accusations of land encroachment, as well as fear of losing dominance in the village. Police are searching for the suspects, and a murder case has been filed for investigation.

