Housing Society Dispute: Chairman Dragged on Car Bonnet in Thane Drama

In Thane district, a housing society chairman was injured after being dragged on a car bonnet during a dispute involving a lift contractor. An FIR has been filed under the Motor Vehicle Act. The incident unfolded during a meeting about a faulty lift, with no arrests made yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 16-12-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 16:05 IST
A dramatic incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Thane district after a chairman of a housing society was reportedly dragged on the bonnet of a car during a dispute, as per police reports.

Taking place in Padle village in the Shilphata area, authorities have registered an FIR, citing rash driving under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicle Act, prompted by a complaint received last Saturday.

The altercation transpired during a meeting about a malfunctioning lift involves the accused, a lift contractor. The situation escalated when the accused abruptly attempted to depart, leading to the victim clinging to the car before falling and sustaining injuries. No arrests have been executed yet in this ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

