Putin Accuses West of Crossing 'Red Lines'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Western nations of testing Russia's patience by pushing it to its 'red lines', boundaries that Russia has declared it will not cross. In a high-stakes defense meeting, Putin warned that Moscow felt compelled to respond to these provocations.

Putin's remarks came as he expressed concerns about the U.S.'s progress and potential deployment of short and medium-range missiles. He warned that if the United States proceeds with such deployments, Russia would lift its self-imposed restrictions on its missile deployments.

Additionally, Putin highlighted that Russian forces have established control over 189 settlements in Ukraine this year. He reiterated that Russia's nuclear arsenal remains strictly for deterrence, underscoring the ongoing tensions between Moscow and the West.

(With inputs from agencies.)