Putin Accuses West of Crossing 'Red Lines'

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the West of pushing Russia to its limits and stated that Moscow was compelled to respond. He expressed concerns over U.S. missile developments and warned that Russia might remove its self-imposed missile restrictions. Russia's nuclear arms, he emphasized, are meant for deterrence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 16-12-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 16:23 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Western nations of testing Russia's patience by pushing it to its 'red lines', boundaries that Russia has declared it will not cross. In a high-stakes defense meeting, Putin warned that Moscow felt compelled to respond to these provocations.

Putin's remarks came as he expressed concerns about the U.S.'s progress and potential deployment of short and medium-range missiles. He warned that if the United States proceeds with such deployments, Russia would lift its self-imposed restrictions on its missile deployments.

Additionally, Putin highlighted that Russian forces have established control over 189 settlements in Ukraine this year. He reiterated that Russia's nuclear arsenal remains strictly for deterrence, underscoring the ongoing tensions between Moscow and the West.

(With inputs from agencies.)

