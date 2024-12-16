Trump Team's Shift: Revving Up Fossil Fuels, Slowing EV Surge

Donald Trump's transition team is advocating for sweeping reforms that aim to cut support for electric vehicles and impose stricter controls on automotive imports from China. According to a document seen by Reuters, these changes reflect a substantial departure from the Biden administration's policies.

The recommendations come at a time when the U.S. is witnessing a slowdown in its electric-vehicle transition, while China's EV industry continues to thrive. New policies could redirect funds from building charging stations towards national defense priorities, affecting the affordability and availability of electric vehicles across the nation.

The proposed measures include revoking the Biden administration's EV tax credit, implementing global tariffs on battery materials, and downsizing emissions standards. While these moves are positioned as benefits to domestic defense interests, they also risk undermining the growing U.S. EV market led by Tesla and other automakers.

(With inputs from agencies.)