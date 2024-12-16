EVM Debate: Congress vs. Omar Abdullah

In a recent political spat, Congress MP Manickam Tagore leveled criticisms at Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. The Congress MP questioned Abdullah's evolving stance towards INDIA bloc partners and his recent remarks concerning the reliability of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Tagore pointed out that the Samajwadi Party, Nationalist Congress Party, and the Shiv Sena (UBT) have all expressed skepticism about EVMs, urging Abdullah to check his facts. He questioned why Abdullah's approach towards coalition partners shifted after assuming the chief ministership.

Omar Abdullah, in an interview with PTI, dismissed the objections to EVMs, challenging the inconsistency of celebrating poll victories through EVMs, only to later question their credibility when the results are unfavorable.

(With inputs from agencies.)