EVM Debate: Congress vs. Omar Abdullah
Congress MP Manickam Tagore criticized Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah for his changed stance on the INDIA bloc and EVMs. Tagore emphasized that several parties, including SP, NCP, and Shiv Sena, have voiced concerns over EVMs. Abdullah dismissed these objections as inconsistent.
In a recent political spat, Congress MP Manickam Tagore leveled criticisms at Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. The Congress MP questioned Abdullah's evolving stance towards INDIA bloc partners and his recent remarks concerning the reliability of electronic voting machines (EVMs).
Tagore pointed out that the Samajwadi Party, Nationalist Congress Party, and the Shiv Sena (UBT) have all expressed skepticism about EVMs, urging Abdullah to check his facts. He questioned why Abdullah's approach towards coalition partners shifted after assuming the chief ministership.
Omar Abdullah, in an interview with PTI, dismissed the objections to EVMs, challenging the inconsistency of celebrating poll victories through EVMs, only to later question their credibility when the results are unfavorable.
