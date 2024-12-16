Left Menu

EVM Debate: Congress vs. Omar Abdullah

Congress MP Manickam Tagore criticized Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah for his changed stance on the INDIA bloc and EVMs. Tagore emphasized that several parties, including SP, NCP, and Shiv Sena, have voiced concerns over EVMs. Abdullah dismissed these objections as inconsistent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 18:08 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 18:08 IST
EVM Debate: Congress vs. Omar Abdullah
Manickam Tagore
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent political spat, Congress MP Manickam Tagore leveled criticisms at Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. The Congress MP questioned Abdullah's evolving stance towards INDIA bloc partners and his recent remarks concerning the reliability of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Tagore pointed out that the Samajwadi Party, Nationalist Congress Party, and the Shiv Sena (UBT) have all expressed skepticism about EVMs, urging Abdullah to check his facts. He questioned why Abdullah's approach towards coalition partners shifted after assuming the chief ministership.

Omar Abdullah, in an interview with PTI, dismissed the objections to EVMs, challenging the inconsistency of celebrating poll victories through EVMs, only to later question their credibility when the results are unfavorable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024