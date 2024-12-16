Mysterious Death Sparks Outcry in Parbhani

The provisional post-mortem report suggests that the death of 35-year-old Somnath Venkat Suryawanshi, who was arrested after the December 10 violence in Parbhani, could be due to shock from multiple injuries. Suryawanshi was one of more than 50 individuals apprehended following the vandalism of a replica of the Constitution.

Suryawanshi passed away at 6:49 am on Sunday after experiencing chest pain while in judicial custody at Parbhani district central prison. Large-scale protests had turned violent previously, prompted by the vandalism of a Constitution replica near Ambedkar's statue in Parbhani.

The post-mortem, conducted by a panel of doctors, highlighted potential injuries, while the report's findings have sparked protests statewide. Ambedkarite groups are demanding justice for Suryawanshi and accountability from law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)