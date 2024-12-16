Mysterious Death Sparks Outcry in Parbhani
The death of Somnath Venkat Suryawanshi, a 35-year-old man arrested following December 10 violence in Parbhani, may have been caused by shock from multiple injuries, according to a provisional post-mortem report. His death has triggered widespread protests across the state, demanding justice and accountability from the police.
- Country:
- India
The provisional post-mortem report suggests that the death of 35-year-old Somnath Venkat Suryawanshi, who was arrested after the December 10 violence in Parbhani, could be due to shock from multiple injuries. Suryawanshi was one of more than 50 individuals apprehended following the vandalism of a replica of the Constitution.
Suryawanshi passed away at 6:49 am on Sunday after experiencing chest pain while in judicial custody at Parbhani district central prison. Large-scale protests had turned violent previously, prompted by the vandalism of a Constitution replica near Ambedkar's statue in Parbhani.
The post-mortem, conducted by a panel of doctors, highlighted potential injuries, while the report's findings have sparked protests statewide. Ambedkarite groups are demanding justice for Suryawanshi and accountability from law enforcement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Imran Khan Convicted: Lahore ATC Rules in May 9 Violence Cases
Bolan Medical College Protests Ignite Outcry Against Alleged State Oppression
Unveiling Conflict: Judicial Probe into Shahi Jama Masjid Violence
Punjab CM Vows Justice for Injured Security in PTI Protests
Judicial Probe in Shahi Jama Masjid Violence Heats Up