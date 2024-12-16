Tragedy in Dausa: Borewell Claims Young Life

The National Human Rights Commission has initiated action against the Rajasthan government after a tragic incident unfolded in Dausa district. A five-year-old boy lost his life after being trapped in a 150-ft-deep borewell for nearly 56 hours.

The child, who fell into the borewell while playing, was later retrieved in an unconscious state. Unfortunately, upon being rushed to a hospital, the doctors declared him dead, raising concerns over safety measures.

The NHRC has criticized authorities for failing to implement Supreme Court guidelines intended to prevent such fatalities. Notices have been sent to Rajasthan's chief secretary and director general of police for an exhaustive report on the incident, including actions taken against responsible entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)