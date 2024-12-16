Transformation of Gundam: From Naxal Stronghold to CRPF Fortification

Gundam, formerly known as a training hub for Naxalites in Bijapur district, has been transformed into a successful CRPF camp, central to anti-Naxal operations. This transformation was bolstered by improved military resources and the support of India's central government.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently visited the camp to meet security personnel. He emphasized the necessity of maintaining a tough stance against Maoists while encouraging personnel to consider the needs of local populations. Shah advocated offering medical care, food, and educational support to locals to foster trust and community relations.

Incremental efforts such as the establishment of 289 new security camps in Naxal-affected areas, along with new infrastructure, have visibly reduced violent incidents. According to the Home Ministry, Naxal-related violence has significantly decreased within the last decade, illustrating the effectiveness of these comprehensive measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)