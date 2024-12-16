Government's Three-Pronged Strategy to Combat Naxalism

The Indian government, under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is adopting a comprehensive three-pronged strategy to combat Naxalism in affected regions. Announced on Monday, the plan aims to restore peace and security through targeted efforts.

A key aspect of the strategy is integrating individuals willing to renounce violence back into the mainstream. For those who persist in violent paths, intensified efforts for apprehension will be undertaken. Strict punitive measures are reserved for individuals who pose threats to others, emphasizing the government's zero-tolerance policy towards the menace.

Chhattisgarh emerged as a focal point, with significant achievements noted over the past year, including the neutralization of 287 Naxalites and the arrest or surrender of many more. The state's steadfast commitment, coupled with central security coordination, highlights a robust response that has inspired optimism for a future free of Naxal violence.

