Government's Three-Pronged Strategy to Combat Naxalism
The Indian government, led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is implementing a three-pronged strategy to eradicate Naxalism in affected areas. The approach involves welcoming those who renounce violence, apprehending non-compliant individuals, and taking strict action against threats. Chhattisgarh's efforts have seen significant progress with high numbers of neutralizations and arrests.
- Country:
- India
The Indian government, under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is adopting a comprehensive three-pronged strategy to combat Naxalism in affected regions. Announced on Monday, the plan aims to restore peace and security through targeted efforts.
A key aspect of the strategy is integrating individuals willing to renounce violence back into the mainstream. For those who persist in violent paths, intensified efforts for apprehension will be undertaken. Strict punitive measures are reserved for individuals who pose threats to others, emphasizing the government's zero-tolerance policy towards the menace.
Chhattisgarh emerged as a focal point, with significant achievements noted over the past year, including the neutralization of 287 Naxalites and the arrest or surrender of many more. The state's steadfast commitment, coupled with central security coordination, highlights a robust response that has inspired optimism for a future free of Naxal violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Imran Khan Convicted: Lahore ATC Rules in May 9 Violence Cases
Arrest in Mizoram: Six Rifles Seized
Will businessmen, women of Delhi feel safe after attack on me and arrest of my MLA: Kejriwal to Centre.
Unveiling Conflict: Judicial Probe into Shahi Jama Masjid Violence
Judicial Probe in Shahi Jama Masjid Violence Heats Up