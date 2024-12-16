Deferral Drama: Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Case Hearing Deferred Again

The defamation case involving Congress MP Rahul Gandhi faces another delay, with its hearing postponed to January 2 as the presiding judge was on leave.

Previously, the hearing had been deferred on December 4 due to the illness of Gandhi's lawyer. A witness was scheduled to give testimony, but the absence of the judge halted proceedings.

The case stems from remarks reportedly made by Gandhi during the 2018 Karnataka elections about then-BJP president Amit Shah. Unable to attend earlier due to election obligations, Gandhi personally surrendered to the court in February 2020, was granted bail, and has attended subsequent hearings.

(With inputs from agencies.)