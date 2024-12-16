Left Menu

Deferral Drama: Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Case Hearing Deferred Again

The defamation case against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has been postponed to January 2, as the judge was on leave. Initially delayed on December 4 due to Gandhi's lawyer's health, the case involves alleged defamatory comments made against Amit Shah during the 2018 Karnataka polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 16-12-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 19:29 IST
The defamation case involving Congress MP Rahul Gandhi faces another delay, with its hearing postponed to January 2 as the presiding judge was on leave.

Previously, the hearing had been deferred on December 4 due to the illness of Gandhi's lawyer. A witness was scheduled to give testimony, but the absence of the judge halted proceedings.

The case stems from remarks reportedly made by Gandhi during the 2018 Karnataka elections about then-BJP president Amit Shah. Unable to attend earlier due to election obligations, Gandhi personally surrendered to the court in February 2020, was granted bail, and has attended subsequent hearings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

