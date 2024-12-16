Left Menu

Delhi Schools on High Alert: A Wave of Bomb Threat Emails

Multiple schools in Delhi are under a wave of bomb threat emails, marking the fourth incident in just over a week. Despite thorough searches by the police and related teams, no threats were confirmed. The police suspect the same sender from earlier incidents is responsible.

Updated: 16-12-2024 19:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling sequence of events, around 10 schools in Delhi received bomb threats via email on Monday, creating an atmosphere of tension and concern. This marks the fourth such incident in the past eight days, according to police sources.

The Delhi Police, aided by the fire department, bomb detection teams, and dog squads, conducted extensive searches of the school premises. Despite these efforts, nothing suspicious was found, providing a temporary sigh of relief to parents and students.

Authorities revealed that the threat emails bore similarities to previous messages received by several schools, including DPS RK Puram, suggesting the possibility of a single sender. The Delhi Police Special Cell is actively pursuing investigations following an FIR lodged for the threats, with hopes of apprehending those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

