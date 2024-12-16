The Unseen Emergency: Congress Leader's Critique on India's Political Climate Today
Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi admitted the 1975 Emergency was a mistake but highlighted an ongoing 'undeclared emergency' in India without a time limit. Singhvi criticized the current government's actions against secularism and federalism. Other political figures emphasized strengthening democracy and criticized party monopolies.
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi has described the 1975 Emergency as a 'mistake', stressing that while it lasted 18 months, today's 'undeclared emergency' has no time limit. His comments came during a debate on the Constitution's 75-year journey in the Rajya Sabha.
Singhvi criticized the present government, describing an atmosphere of fear and highlighting issues like the erosion of secularism and federalism in India. He condemned the 'bulldozer politics' and the bureaucracy's transformation from a 'watchdog' to a 'lapdog'.
Other political voices, including the BJP's Ghanshyam Tiwari and Shiv Sena's Milind Deora, echoed the need for reform within political parties and stressed the importance of safeguarding India's democratic fabric.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka Congress Plans Major Convention to Safeguard the Constitution
Historic Parliament Talks Set to Commemorate Constitution's Milestone
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju says Lok Sabha to take up discussion on Constitution on Dec 13, 14.
Parliamentary Impasse Nearing Resolution as Constitution Talks Loom
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju says Rajya Sabha to take up discussion on Constitution on Dec 16, 17.