The Unseen Emergency: Congress Leader's Critique on India's Political Climate Today

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi has described the 1975 Emergency as a 'mistake', stressing that while it lasted 18 months, today's 'undeclared emergency' has no time limit. His comments came during a debate on the Constitution's 75-year journey in the Rajya Sabha.

Singhvi criticized the present government, describing an atmosphere of fear and highlighting issues like the erosion of secularism and federalism in India. He condemned the 'bulldozer politics' and the bureaucracy's transformation from a 'watchdog' to a 'lapdog'.

Other political voices, including the BJP's Ghanshyam Tiwari and Shiv Sena's Milind Deora, echoed the need for reform within political parties and stressed the importance of safeguarding India's democratic fabric.

(With inputs from agencies.)