Daring Arrest: Gang Member Caught After Tense Delhi Shootout

Delhi Police arrested Wasim, a key operative of the Hashim Baba and Rashid Cablewala gang, after a shootout in Jyoti Nagar. Wasim was wanted for a Diwali double murder in Shahdara. He admitted to coordinating the crime under Cablewala's orders and providing financial aid to accomplices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 20:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Delhi Police have apprehended Wasim, a crucial figure in the infamous Hashim Baba and Rashid Cablewala gang, following a brief yet intense encounter in the Jyoti Nagar region, according to officials' reports.

Wasim, aged 35, was implicated in a double-murder massacre that unfolded during Diwali festivities in the Shahdara area, where a 40-year-old man and his teenage nephew were fatally gunned down, and a 10-year-old child was injured. Investigations revealed Wasim's pivotal role as a key coordinator under Rashid Cablewala's command.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik disclosed that Wasim admitted to orchestrating the attack via messaging instructions and financially backing Sonu Matka to execute the gruesome act. Wasim, embarking on his criminal path back in 2009, faced numerous charges, including murder attempts, before this recent arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

