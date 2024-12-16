Chhattisgarh Assembly Erupts Over Paddy Procurement Controversy
During the Winter Session of the Chhattisgarh assembly, Congress leaders criticized the BJP government over alleged irregularities in paddy procurement. Amid claims of insufficient procurement and payment issues, the assembly witnessed heated discussions, a response from the Cooperative Minister, and a walkout by Congress MLAs.
On the opening day of Chhattisgarh's Winter Session, Congress lashed out at the BJP-led government over alleged discrepancies in paddy procurement, intensifying political tensions in the state assembly.
Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Congress Leader of Opposition Charan Das Mahant criticized the Vishnu Deo Sai administration, claiming that it failed to procure sufficient paddy from registered farmers, paying only Rs 2300 instead of the pledged Rs 3100 per quintal.
Responding to the allegations, Cooperative Minister Kedar Kashyap highlighted that significant paddy procurement had occurred, with payments being processed. Despite his assurances, the Congress staged a walkout, expressing dissatisfaction with the government's explanations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
