A Decade Later: Nirbhaya’s Legacy and Ongoing Struggle for Safety

Twelve years have passed since the brutal gang-rape of a young woman, known as Nirbhaya, shocked the nation. Her mother, Asha Devi, presented a heartfelt plea during the 'National Convention on Prevention of Violence Against Women and Children' on Monday.

Asha Devi expressed her disappointment over the lack of progress in ensuring women's safety, despite the introduction of stringent laws following her daughter's case. She criticized the justice system for its delay and inefficiency, which she believes continues to endanger the daughters of the country.

The tragic incident led to the execution of four men convicted in the crime. However, Asha Devi stresses that the existing 'system' still fails to protect vulnerable women across both cities and villages, calling for a genuine implementation of laws to secure justice and safety for future generations.

