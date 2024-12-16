Left Menu

A Decade Later: Nirbhaya’s Legacy and Ongoing Struggle for Safety

Twelve years after the Nirbhaya gang-rape case, her mother, Asha Devi, laments that daughters remain unsafe in India. Despite tougher laws, the situation has barely changed, and many cases remain unresolved. Asha urges authorities to ensure justice and safety for women and children nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 20:36 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 20:36 IST
Nirbhaya
  • Country:
  • India

Twelve years have passed since the brutal gang-rape of a young woman, known as Nirbhaya, shocked the nation. Her mother, Asha Devi, presented a heartfelt plea during the 'National Convention on Prevention of Violence Against Women and Children' on Monday.

Asha Devi expressed her disappointment over the lack of progress in ensuring women's safety, despite the introduction of stringent laws following her daughter's case. She criticized the justice system for its delay and inefficiency, which she believes continues to endanger the daughters of the country.

The tragic incident led to the execution of four men convicted in the crime. However, Asha Devi stresses that the existing 'system' still fails to protect vulnerable women across both cities and villages, calling for a genuine implementation of laws to secure justice and safety for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

