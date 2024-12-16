Left Menu

Assad's Dramatic Escape from Syria Amidst Rebel Siege

Bashar al-Assad revealed his escape story from Syria as rebels closed in, stating he was evacuated to Russia from Hmeimim base under drone attack. Assad claims he remained in Damascus until Dec. 8, coordinating with Russian allies for combat, before Kremlin intervened granting asylum in Moscow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 20:40 IST
statement

In a stunning turn of events, Bashar al-Assad issued a statement revealing his escape from Syria as rebel forces encroached on the capital. The document, dated Dec. 16 from Moscow where Assad has taken asylum, was shared on the Syrian presidency's Telegram channel.

Assad detailed his evacuation from the Russian military base Hmeimim on Dec. 8, amid a drone attack and complete withdrawal of Syrian forces. The Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham's rapid offensive ended his family's five-decade rule, pushing Assad to leave Damascus in a fast-developing collapse.

Though he reportedly did not consider stepping down, a decision was made by the Kremlin to grant him asylum as Russian forces airlifted him out of Syria. Sources told Reuters that Assad had kept his plans secret, even from close aides and relatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

