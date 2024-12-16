India-China Border Dialogue: A Path to Peace

India and China's Special Representatives are set to meet in Beijing on Wednesday to discuss restoring bilateral relations post an October troop disengagement agreement in eastern Ladakh.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian announced that Wang Yi, Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, and Ajit Doval, India's National Security Adviser, will hold the 23rd meeting of Special Representatives on the China-India Boundary Question.

The talks, scheduled for December 18, are crucial in steering the nations towards normalized relations. Existing since 2003, the SRs mechanism has convened 22 times to address the disputed 3488-kilometer border.

