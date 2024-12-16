Left Menu

Court Drama Unfolds: Raghav Chadha's Bungalow Battle

AAP MP Raghav Chadha seeks intervention from the Delhi High Court regarding a letter canceling his government bungalow allotment. Justice Palli recuses herself from the case, which is rescheduled for December 18. Chadha's entitlement versus the Rajya Sabha secretariat's decision raises questions on MPs' accommodation rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 21:06 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 21:06 IST
Raghav Chadha
  • Country:
  • India

AAP MP Raghav Chadha has approached the Delhi High Court seeking an injunction against actions related to a letter that canceled his government bungalow allotment. The issue was brought to a bench of Justices Rekha Palli and Saurabh Banerjee, but Justice Palli recused herself from the case.

The case will now be heard by another bench on December 18, as per the acting chief justice's orders. The dispute traces back to a letter dated March 3, 2023, from the Rajya Sabha secretariat canceling Chadha's bungalow allotment.

The court previously provided temporary relief to Chadha by reinstating a trial court's stay on his eviction. The ongoing legal battle highlights the entitlement dynamics for MPs' accommodations.

