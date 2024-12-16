Court Drama Unfolds: Raghav Chadha's Bungalow Battle
AAP MP Raghav Chadha seeks intervention from the Delhi High Court regarding a letter canceling his government bungalow allotment. Justice Palli recuses herself from the case, which is rescheduled for December 18. Chadha's entitlement versus the Rajya Sabha secretariat's decision raises questions on MPs' accommodation rights.
- Country:
- India
AAP MP Raghav Chadha has approached the Delhi High Court seeking an injunction against actions related to a letter that canceled his government bungalow allotment. The issue was brought to a bench of Justices Rekha Palli and Saurabh Banerjee, but Justice Palli recused herself from the case.
The case will now be heard by another bench on December 18, as per the acting chief justice's orders. The dispute traces back to a letter dated March 3, 2023, from the Rajya Sabha secretariat canceling Chadha's bungalow allotment.
The court previously provided temporary relief to Chadha by reinstating a trial court's stay on his eviction. The ongoing legal battle highlights the entitlement dynamics for MPs' accommodations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Have been raising law and order issues, hoping for action from Centre: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on liquid thrown at him during rally.
AAP will have no alliance for Assembly polls in Delhi: Party convener Arvind Kejriwal.
Kejriwal Rules Out AAP-Congress Alliance for Delhi Polls
BJP Accuses AAP MLA of Extortion in Alleged Scandal
Liquid thrown on me was harmless, but it could have been harmful: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.