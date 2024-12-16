Court Drama Unfolds: Raghav Chadha's Bungalow Battle

AAP MP Raghav Chadha has approached the Delhi High Court seeking an injunction against actions related to a letter that canceled his government bungalow allotment. The issue was brought to a bench of Justices Rekha Palli and Saurabh Banerjee, but Justice Palli recused herself from the case.

The case will now be heard by another bench on December 18, as per the acting chief justice's orders. The dispute traces back to a letter dated March 3, 2023, from the Rajya Sabha secretariat canceling Chadha's bungalow allotment.

The court previously provided temporary relief to Chadha by reinstating a trial court's stay on his eviction. The ongoing legal battle highlights the entitlement dynamics for MPs' accommodations.

