AAP to Protest UP's 'Free Alcohol' Offers Amid Liquor Policy Controversy

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced a statewide protest across Uttar Pradesh in response to reports of liquor stores offering 'free alcohol.' Scheduled for March 29, the protests aim to highlight alleged discrepancies between the treatment of liquor policies in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

During a press conference, AAP leader Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of hypocrisy, asserting that while Delhi's government faced intense scrutiny over its excise policy, similar practices in UP remain unchallenged. He highlighted inconsistency in how the two states are treated under the BJP's watch.

Stores in UP reportedly offer significant discounts to clear stocks before a new policy kicks in, citing potential losses. Singh also criticized the UP government for diverting attention from vital issues like agriculture and unemployment with these liquor deals.

