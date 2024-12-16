Left Menu

Congress Alleges Election Nomination Obstruction in Punjab

The Congress lodged a complaint with the Punjab State Election Commission, accusing the AAP of obstructing its candidates from filing nominations for the Patiala urban local bodies elections. They demanded acceptance of all Congress nominations, citing incidents where papers were allegedly torn or candidates barred from entering electoral offices.

  • India

On Monday, the Congress filed a complaint with the Punjab State Election Commission, accusing their rivals of interfering with the nomination process for the December 21 urban local bodies polls in Patiala.

Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa and Punjab Youth Congress president Mohit Mohindra alleged that AAP leaders obstructed their candidates. They demanded the acceptance of all Congress nominations for the Patiala elections.

Incidents reported by Mohindra included nomination papers being snatched, torn, and candidates being barred from entering official premises. Similar allegations of harassment were made by the BJP regarding its women candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

