Congress Alleges Election Nomination Obstruction in Punjab
The Congress lodged a complaint with the Punjab State Election Commission, accusing the AAP of obstructing its candidates from filing nominations for the Patiala urban local bodies elections. They demanded acceptance of all Congress nominations, citing incidents where papers were allegedly torn or candidates barred from entering electoral offices.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, the Congress filed a complaint with the Punjab State Election Commission, accusing their rivals of interfering with the nomination process for the December 21 urban local bodies polls in Patiala.
Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa and Punjab Youth Congress president Mohit Mohindra alleged that AAP leaders obstructed their candidates. They demanded the acceptance of all Congress nominations for the Patiala elections.
Incidents reported by Mohindra included nomination papers being snatched, torn, and candidates being barred from entering official premises. Similar allegations of harassment were made by the BJP regarding its women candidates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- complaint
- Punjab
- nomination
- obstruction
- elections
- Patiala
- AAP
- BJP
- local bodies
ALSO READ
Nepal's By-elections: A Test of Grassroots Democracy
Nepal's Vibrant By-Elections: A Democratic Success
Mysterious Voter Turnout Surge in Maharashtra Elections Sparks Controversy
BJP Gears Up for Delhi Elections with Auto Campaign Blitz
No Alliance: Kejriwal Confirms AAP's Solo Run in Delhi Elections