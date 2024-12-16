Communal Tensions Erupt Over Sambhal Mosque Survey

In a tense assembly session, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath defended the recent court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal. He asserted that the diminishing communal atmosphere stemmed from provocative speeches, not Hindu processions that some accused of inciting violence.

Slamming opposition parties, Adityanath noted their historic silence on the killings of 209 Hindus in communal violence in Sambhal since 1947. The Chief Minister emphasized that expressions of Hindu faith, including processions through Muslim-majority neighborhoods, are constitutionally protected and should not be suppressed.

In light of last month's violence, where four people died during protests by the Muslim community, a judicial commission is set to investigate. Adityanath used NCRB data to claim a reduction in riots since his government took office. He dismissed allegations of provocation as malicious interpretations of cultural expressions.

(With inputs from agencies.)