Communal Tensions Erupt Over Sambhal Mosque Survey

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath defended the court-ordered survey of Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid, attributing communal unrest to inciting speeches. He criticized opposition parties for their silence on past Hindu casualties and emphasized the peaceful intentions behind Hindu processions. A judicial commission will investigate the violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 22:31 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 22:31 IST
In a tense assembly session, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath defended the recent court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal. He asserted that the diminishing communal atmosphere stemmed from provocative speeches, not Hindu processions that some accused of inciting violence.

Slamming opposition parties, Adityanath noted their historic silence on the killings of 209 Hindus in communal violence in Sambhal since 1947. The Chief Minister emphasized that expressions of Hindu faith, including processions through Muslim-majority neighborhoods, are constitutionally protected and should not be suppressed.

In light of last month's violence, where four people died during protests by the Muslim community, a judicial commission is set to investigate. Adityanath used NCRB data to claim a reduction in riots since his government took office. He dismissed allegations of provocation as malicious interpretations of cultural expressions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

