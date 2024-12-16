One Nation, One Election: Constitutional Amendment Bill in Focus

The Lok Sabha is set to witness the introduction of a landmark constitutional amendment bill on Tuesday, aimed at holding both Lok Sabha and assembly elections concurrently. This initiative, known as the 'One Nation, One Election' bill, is spearheaded by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Following its introduction, Meghwal will urge Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to refer the bill to a Joint Parliamentary Committee for comprehensive discussion. The committee's formation will oversee proportional representation based on party strengths, with the BJP poised to secure the chairmanship due to its majority standing.

The decision follows the Union Cabinet's nod for simultaneous elections, a move endorsed by a high-level committee led by former President Ram Nath Kovind, despite mixed political party opinions. Historically, concurrent elections were a norm between 1951 and 1967, suggesting a potential shift back to past electoral practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)