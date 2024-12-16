Job Aspirants Demand Justice as Normalization Raises Controversy
Job aspirants in Indore protested against a government's recruitment exam after discovering a candidate scored over 100 despite a total of 100 marks due to normalization. The protesters suspect fraud and demand an inquiry. The normalization process aims to balance out exam difficulty across multiple sessions.
In Indore, job aspirants staged a protest on Monday, expressing concerns over a government recruitment exam anomaly, where a candidate scored 101.66 out of 100 due to a 'normalization process' employed by the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board.
The protesters accused the board of fraudulent practices and gathered outside the District Collector's office, delivering a memorandum to an official addressed to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, demanding a fair investigation.
This recruitment exam anomaly has led to widespread discontent, underscoring the need for transparency as candidates are vocal against the first-time occurrence of scoring over total marks due to normalization.
(With inputs from agencies.)
