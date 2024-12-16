Job Aspirants Demand Justice as Normalization Raises Controversy

In Indore, job aspirants staged a protest on Monday, expressing concerns over a government recruitment exam anomaly, where a candidate scored 101.66 out of 100 due to a 'normalization process' employed by the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board.

The protesters accused the board of fraudulent practices and gathered outside the District Collector's office, delivering a memorandum to an official addressed to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, demanding a fair investigation.

This recruitment exam anomaly has led to widespread discontent, underscoring the need for transparency as candidates are vocal against the first-time occurrence of scoring over total marks due to normalization.

(With inputs from agencies.)