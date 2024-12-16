Tragedy Strikes Wisconsin School: Shooting Leaves Many Injured

A tragic incident unfolded at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, where a shooting has left several individuals injured, according to local authorities.

The Madison Police Department confirmed the event on social media, noting that the private school accommodates approximately 400 students spanning kindergarten to 12th grade.

Law enforcement officials stated that multiple injuries have been reported and emphasized that the investigation is ongoing. No information has been released regarding the perpetrator.

