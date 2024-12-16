Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Wisconsin School: Shooting Leaves Many Injured

A shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin has resulted in multiple injuries. The incident remains under active investigation, and further details about the assailant are currently unavailable. The private school educates around 400 students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

Updated: 16-12-2024 23:27 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 23:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic incident unfolded at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, where a shooting has left several individuals injured, according to local authorities.

The Madison Police Department confirmed the event on social media, noting that the private school accommodates approximately 400 students spanning kindergarten to 12th grade.

Law enforcement officials stated that multiple injuries have been reported and emphasized that the investigation is ongoing. No information has been released regarding the perpetrator.

(With inputs from agencies.)

