Hit-and-Run in Mumbai: Elderly Man Injured

An elderly man sustained serious injuries in a hit-and-run incident over the weekend in Mumbai's Andheri (East) area, according to local law enforcement.

The victim, Mangilal Kothari, aged 78, was struck by a two-wheeler while crossing a road in the Kol Dongari locality. Witnesses reported that the motorcyclist fled immediately after the accident.

Mangilal Kothari is currently recovering at a private hospital, suffering injuries to his head, left leg, right hand, and right ear. His son has lodged a formal complaint against the unidentified rider, prompting police to launch a search.

