Hit-and-Run in Mumbai: Elderly Man Injured

A 78-year-old man, Mangilal Kothari, was seriously injured in a hit-and-run accident in Mumbai's Andheri (East) area. The motorcyclist fled the scene, leaving Kothari with injuries on his head, limb, and ear. An FIR has been filed, and police are searching for the driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2024 00:10 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 00:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An elderly man sustained serious injuries in a hit-and-run incident over the weekend in Mumbai's Andheri (East) area, according to local law enforcement.

The victim, Mangilal Kothari, aged 78, was struck by a two-wheeler while crossing a road in the Kol Dongari locality. Witnesses reported that the motorcyclist fled immediately after the accident.

Mangilal Kothari is currently recovering at a private hospital, suffering injuries to his head, left leg, right hand, and right ear. His son has lodged a formal complaint against the unidentified rider, prompting police to launch a search.

(With inputs from agencies.)

