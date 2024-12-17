Left Menu

Congress Nears Deal to Avert Government Shutdown

U.S. Congress negotiators are nearing an agreement on a temporary spending bill to keep the government funded through March 14, avoiding a partial shutdown. The stopgap measure maintains current budget levels due to Congress's delay in passing annual appropriations bills for the fiscal year starting October 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 01:21 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 01:21 IST
Congress Nears Deal to Avert Government Shutdown

Negotiators from both the Republican and Democratic parties in the U.S. Congress are approaching a consensus on a stopgap spending bill. This move aims to prevent a partial government shutdown, previously scheduled to start on Saturday, by funding government operations until March 14, according to a source familiar with the discussions.

The proposed measure is expected to sustain the federal budget at approximately $6.2 trillion. It would continue financing various government functions, including military operations, air traffic control, and federal securities regulation, at their existing levels. The need for this temporary measure arises from Congress's failure to approve the dozen annual appropriations bills in time for the fiscal year that commenced on October 1.

Despite the delay in discretionary funding, 'mandatory' government programs such as Social Security and Medicare, which form about two-thirds of the budget, will automatically renew and continue to dispense retirement and healthcare benefits to Americans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024