TikTok Fights for Survival in U.S.: Appeals to Supreme Court Against Ban
TikTok is challenging a U.S. law that could force ByteDance to divest the app or face a ban by January 19. The company argues it poses no imminent national security threat and has appealed to the Supreme Court for an injunction, citing free speech concerns under the First Amendment.
TikTok has launched a bid to continue its operations in the United States by requesting the Supreme Court to intervene against a law mandating ByteDance's divestment of the platform by January 19 or face being banned. The app, which claims roughly 170 million American users, is branding the ban as a threat to its First Amendment rights.
The legislation, passed by Congress in April, arose from concerns over national security, arguing TikTok's potential to access private data and manipulate content. However, TikTok insists on its importance as a speech platform and believes public awareness nullifies alleged risks.
The situation intensifies with a deadline just one day before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. Trump, who has shifted from previously advocating for a ban in 2020, now expresses support for TikTok. Both TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, and a group of U.S. users have sought Supreme Court's protection, warning that enforcement of the law could damage their user base and economic prospects significantly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Strengthening National Security: RRU's New Drug Research Initiative
Navigating Economic Decisions: National Security Filters and Global Trends
Unveiling the Chinese Hacking Campaign: A National Security Concern
Israel's Preemptive Strikes in Syria: Protecting National Security
Crisis in Syria: Biden Meets National Security Team