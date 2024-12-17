TikTok Fights for Survival in U.S.: Appeals to Supreme Court Against Ban

TikTok has launched a bid to continue its operations in the United States by requesting the Supreme Court to intervene against a law mandating ByteDance's divestment of the platform by January 19 or face being banned. The app, which claims roughly 170 million American users, is branding the ban as a threat to its First Amendment rights.

The legislation, passed by Congress in April, arose from concerns over national security, arguing TikTok's potential to access private data and manipulate content. However, TikTok insists on its importance as a speech platform and believes public awareness nullifies alleged risks.

The situation intensifies with a deadline just one day before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. Trump, who has shifted from previously advocating for a ban in 2020, now expresses support for TikTok. Both TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, and a group of U.S. users have sought Supreme Court's protection, warning that enforcement of the law could damage their user base and economic prospects significantly.

