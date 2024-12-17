Left Menu

TikTok Fights for Survival in U.S.: Appeals to Supreme Court Against Ban

TikTok is challenging a U.S. law that could force ByteDance to divest the app or face a ban by January 19. The company argues it poses no imminent national security threat and has appealed to the Supreme Court for an injunction, citing free speech concerns under the First Amendment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 02:47 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 02:47 IST
TikTok Fights for Survival in U.S.: Appeals to Supreme Court Against Ban
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

TikTok has launched a bid to continue its operations in the United States by requesting the Supreme Court to intervene against a law mandating ByteDance's divestment of the platform by January 19 or face being banned. The app, which claims roughly 170 million American users, is branding the ban as a threat to its First Amendment rights.

The legislation, passed by Congress in April, arose from concerns over national security, arguing TikTok's potential to access private data and manipulate content. However, TikTok insists on its importance as a speech platform and believes public awareness nullifies alleged risks.

The situation intensifies with a deadline just one day before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. Trump, who has shifted from previously advocating for a ban in 2020, now expresses support for TikTok. Both TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, and a group of U.S. users have sought Supreme Court's protection, warning that enforcement of the law could damage their user base and economic prospects significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024