National Guard Soldier Charged in Fatal Base Shooting
A National Guard soldier, Natravien Landry, appeared in federal court on charges of murdering a man during a weekend shooting at Fort Eisenhower, Georgia. The incident led to a brief lockdown of the military base. Landry fled but was later apprehended.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Augusta | Updated: 17-12-2024 03:45 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 03:45 IST
- Country:
- United States
A National Guard soldier has been charged with murder following a fatal shooting at Fort Eisenhower, Georgia, which resulted in a temporary lockdown of the military base.
Natravien Landry, 25, was arraigned in federal court, facing accusations of killing a man during an altercation at a home inside the base on Saturday morning.
Landry allegedly confronted and shot a man who was staying at the home of a former girlfriend. After fleeing the scene, Landry was arrested in Meriwether County, approximately 180 miles away, where he confessed to the crime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Punjab Congress Blasts State Government's Lapses in Badal Shooting Incident
Shooting Incident at Golden Temple: Averted Tragedy for SAD Leader Sukhbir Singh Badal
Tragic Shooting Incident in Uttar Pradesh: Investigation Underway
High-Profile Murder Charges Shake Healthcare Industry
New York prosecutors file murder charge against suspect in UnitedHealthcare CEO killing, according to court records, reports AP.