National Guard Soldier Charged in Fatal Base Shooting

A National Guard soldier, Natravien Landry, appeared in federal court on charges of murdering a man during a weekend shooting at Fort Eisenhower, Georgia. The incident led to a brief lockdown of the military base. Landry fled but was later apprehended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Augusta | Updated: 17-12-2024 03:45 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 03:45 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

A National Guard soldier has been charged with murder following a fatal shooting at Fort Eisenhower, Georgia, which resulted in a temporary lockdown of the military base.

Natravien Landry, 25, was arraigned in federal court, facing accusations of killing a man during an altercation at a home inside the base on Saturday morning.

Landry allegedly confronted and shot a man who was staying at the home of a former girlfriend. After fleeing the scene, Landry was arrested in Meriwether County, approximately 180 miles away, where he confessed to the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

