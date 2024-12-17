National Guard Soldier Charged in Fatal Base Shooting

A National Guard soldier has been charged with murder following a fatal shooting at Fort Eisenhower, Georgia, which resulted in a temporary lockdown of the military base.

Natravien Landry, 25, was arraigned in federal court, facing accusations of killing a man during an altercation at a home inside the base on Saturday morning.

Landry allegedly confronted and shot a man who was staying at the home of a former girlfriend. After fleeing the scene, Landry was arrested in Meriwether County, approximately 180 miles away, where he confessed to the crime.

