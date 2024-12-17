AUKUS: Strengthening Submarine Alliances in the Indo-Pacific

The nuclear-powered submarine partnership known as AUKUS, involving the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia, is poised to bolster defense capabilities in the Indo-Pacific. U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan emphasized the strategic importance of the agreement, especially under President-elect Donald Trump's vision for 'burden sharing.'

AUKUS, established in 2021, represents a significant defense undertaking for Australia, with projected costs reaching A$368 billion by 2055. This deal involves Australia acquiring Virginia-class submarines from the United States and developing a new class of nuclear-powered submarine with the UK. Sullivan highlighted that this agreement not only strengthens U.S. deterrent capabilities but also involves Australia directly supporting the U.S. submarine industrial base.

In recent talks in London, Australia's defense and foreign ministers met with British counterparts to assess AUKUS progress. Discussions focused on maintaining peace, deterring China's regional influence, and integrating Australian companies into the UK's submarine supply chain. As the Trump administration prepares to assume office, AUKUS remains a pivotal element in maintaining freedom of navigation and stability in the region.

