Crackdown on Kangleipak Communist Party: Arrests Made in Manipur

Eight members of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) were arrested in Manipur’s Kakching district, in connection with the killing of two migrant labourers from Bihar. The operation revealed weapons and mobile phones as part of the crackdown. The incident drew condemnation from Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 17-12-2024 09:26 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 09:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Eight cadres from the Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group), a banned militant organization, were arrested in Manipur's Kakching district. The arrests were linked to the recent killings of two migrant workers from Bihar, according to local police sources on Tuesday.

The arrests followed extensive search operations launched across Manipur from December 14. During this operation, a key member was first apprehended in the Kakching Lamkhai area on Monday. Utilizing intelligence gleaned from the initial arrest, a police team subsequently raided a camp in the Kakching Mamang Ching Laipham Loknung area, capturing seven additional cadres and seizing arms, ammunition, and 10 mobile phones.

The group's involvement in extortion and other criminal activities in the Imphal Valley has been noted. Chief Minister N Biren Singh condemned the killing of brothers Sunalal Kumar and Dasharat Kumar from Bihar as an act of terrorism. He announced a compensatory package for their families and mentioned the potential transfer of the case to NIA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

