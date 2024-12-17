Senior Russian Nuclear Protection General Killed in Scooter Bomb Blast

A concealed bomb in an electric scooter claimed the life of a senior Russian general responsible for nuclear protection forces in Moscow, according to Russia's investigative committee.

The explosion occurred on Tuesday outside an apartment building on Ryazansky Prospekt, situated approximately 7 kilometers from the Kremlin, killing Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, chief of Russia's Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Protection Troops, and his assistant.

Images circulated on Russian Telegram channels depicted a shattered building entrance, debris, and two bodies lying in blood-stained snow. In response, authorities have initiated a criminal case to probe the attack targeting prominent officials.

