Surge in Terrorist Violence: A Grim Outlook for Pakistan

Terrorists attacked a police check-post in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, leaving two policemen dead and three injured. The attack marks a significant rise in violence, with fatalities in 2024 surpassing those in 2023. This surge in violence is largely concentrated in Khyber and Balochistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 17-12-2024 11:46 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 11:46 IST
  • Pakistan

In a brutal escalation of violence, terrorists launched a grenade attack on a police check-post in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. The attack resulted in the deaths of two police officers, while three others sustained injuries, according to local police authorities.

The incident occurred in the mountainous Chakesar area within Shangla district. The assailants hurled the explosive device and indiscriminately fired upon the check-post before disappearing into the night, officials in the area confirmed.

This attack is part of a larger trend of increasing terrorist activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, where a recent report from the Centre for Research and Security Studies highlighted a staggering 90% surge in violence compared to previous years. These provinces have borne the brunt of nearly 97% of terrorist-related fatalities in 2024, overshadowing the numbers seen in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

