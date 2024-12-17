Political Turmoil: South Korea's Leadership in Crisis

In a dramatic turn of events, South Korean authorities sought to investigate what led to President Yoon Suk Yeol's now-infamous martial law decree, conducting a search of the presidential office to gather evidence of its legality. The impeachment of Yoon over this order has plunged the nation into political disarray.

A coalition team, including police and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), endeavored to access records from computers at the presidential security office, targeting phone logs that might reveal critical information. This is the second such raid attempt. A similar effort last week failed, though the office has since submitted some data voluntarily.

As President Yoon stays out of the public eye, forming a legal team to counter charges of insurrection, his future hangs in the balance pending a Constitutional Court decision. Meanwhile, acting President Han Duck-soo moves to stabilize South Korea's faltering economy by frontloading the 2025 budget, amid global financial anxieties.

