High-Profile Elimination: Lt. General Igor Kirillov Killed in Moscow Explosive Attack

Lt. General Igor Kirillov, head of Russia's NBC Defence Forces, was killed by an explosive device in Moscow. His assistant also died in the attack. Russian investigators have opened a case, linking it to past use of chemical weapons in Ukraine. The investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 17-12-2024 12:39 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 12:39 IST
In a shocking turn of events, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, who helmed Russia's Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Defence Forces, lost his life in a Moscow explosion on Tuesday. Authorities confirmed that the attack involved an explosive device near a residential apartment.

Kirillov's assistant also perished in the tragic explosion, which originated from a device cleverly planted in a scooter. Official investigations by the Russian Committee are actively underway, as stated by spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko.

Previously sentenced in absentia by a Ukrainian court, Kirillov faced charges over the deployment of banned chemical weapons in Ukraine. The Ukrainian Security Service reported the extensive use of such weapons in the ongoing conflict. The investigators in Moscow are piecing together the circumstances surrounding this crime.

