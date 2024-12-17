Bengaluru Actor Bail Case Heads to Supreme Court

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda has confirmed that efforts are underway to file an appeal in the Supreme Court, challenging the bail granted to Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and other defendants in the Renukaswamy murder case.

Dayananda stated that a proposal is being prepared for submission to the state government. Recently, the Karnataka High Court provided conditional bail to Darshan, accused number 2 in the case.

Accusations against Darshan arose following the murder of Renukaswamy, allegedly spurred by obscene messages sent to Darshan's friend Pavithra Gowda. The police suspect Gowda's instigation played a major role in the crime.

