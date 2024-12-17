Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: US Strikes Houthi Military Facility in Yemen

The US military bombed a Houthi military facility in Yemen's Sanaa, targeting a hub for Houthi operations. The strike follows the rebels' threats against international shipping in the Red Sea. Tensions rise as Houthis fire a missile toward Israel, with no immediate reports of casualties from the US action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanaa | Updated: 17-12-2024 14:14 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 13:38 IST
  • Yemen

The United States launched a military assault on a Houthi military installation in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, the latest in a series of US-led operations targeting the Iranian-backed group. The operation was revealed by the US Central Command, which identified the target as a command and control hub for Houthi activities.

According to the Houthi media office, the strike hit part of a large complex that includes the rebels' Defense Ministry. While no casualties were immediately reported, the goal was to disrupt Houthi operations, including those attacking US Navy and merchant ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

This action by the US follows ongoing Houthi aggression, which has seen missile and drone attacks on dozens of merchant vessels since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict. Additionally, Houthis have claimed responsibility for sending a missile towards Israel, intercepted by Israeli forces, escalating regional tensions further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

