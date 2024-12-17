Activist Manoj Jarange's Indefinite Fast for Maratha Quota

Activist Manoj Jarange has announced plans to begin an indefinite fast on January 25, 2025, aiming to secure reservations for the Maratha community in jobs and education under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

Speaking to the media in Antarwali Sarthi village, Jalna, Jarange called on members of the Maratha community to assemble in large numbers at the protest site, stating, "No one should stay at home. Come to Antarwali Sarthi, and let us show our collective strength."

Jarange criticized the government for failing to meet its promises, expressing dissatisfaction over the delay in implementing the 'sage soyare' notification and the slow progress of the Justice (retd) Sandeep Shinde Committee tasked with facilitating quota benefits for the Maratha community.

(With inputs from agencies.)