Pakistani Court Extends Bail for Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana 2.0 Case

The Toshakhana 2.0 case, concerning former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, saw their interim bail extended until January 7, 2024. The Islamabad court announced this following the latest hearing on Tuesday.

Judge Muhammad Afzal Mujoka oversaw the proceedings, continuing the bail until the new year amidst allegations of rule violations. Khan, embroiled in numerous legal challenges, remains imprisoned on separate charges, while Bibi, released on bail in October, faces ongoing scrutiny.

The case involves allegedly undervaluing a coveted Bulgari jewellery set acquired during Khan's premiership, resulting in a significant loss to Pakistan's treasury. As the court prepares to reconvene on December 18, the prosecution will commence witness testimonies in this high-profile trial.

