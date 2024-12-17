Left Menu

Pakistani Court Extends Bail for Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana 2.0 Case

A Pakistani court has extended the interim bail of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the Toshakhana 2.0 case until January 7, 2024. The case involves allegations of illegally retaining a valuable jewellery set from Toshakhana, leading to a significant financial loss for the national treasury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 17-12-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 15:19 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Toshakhana 2.0 case, concerning former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, saw their interim bail extended until January 7, 2024. The Islamabad court announced this following the latest hearing on Tuesday.

Judge Muhammad Afzal Mujoka oversaw the proceedings, continuing the bail until the new year amidst allegations of rule violations. Khan, embroiled in numerous legal challenges, remains imprisoned on separate charges, while Bibi, released on bail in October, faces ongoing scrutiny.

The case involves allegedly undervaluing a coveted Bulgari jewellery set acquired during Khan's premiership, resulting in a significant loss to Pakistan's treasury. As the court prepares to reconvene on December 18, the prosecution will commence witness testimonies in this high-profile trial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

